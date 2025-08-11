IIT-M to train college faculty in STEM and biotech

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) Teaching Learning Centre (TLC) will launch a capacity building programme in STEM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and Biotechnology for college faculty under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP). The in-person, residential training will be offered free of cost to faculty teaching undergraduate and postgraduate science courses.

“Organised in collaboration with BodhBridge Education, the initiative is open to college faculty across India. Applications can be submitted through https://fundaspring.com/products/capacity-building-stem-faculty-iit-madras-malaviya-mission. Each nine-day batch will include 50 participants, with shortlisted candidates informed via email. The sessions will be held at the TLC Hall and Central Library on the IIT Madras campus,” a release from the institute said. “The programme is designed to enhance teaching effectiveness, improve student learning outcomes and support the Union Education Ministry’s goals of innovation and quality in higher education,” said Professor Edamana Prasad, Chairman, Teaching Learning Centre, IIT Madras. He added that faculty from both public and private institutions are eligible, and certification will follow the MMTTP framework.

The training will cover core and advanced topics in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology, incorporating practical lab work, updated teaching methods and exposure to current research. It aims to refresh pedagogical skills and promote inquiry-based STEM curricula, in line with the National Education Policy 2020’s focus on interdisciplinary learning, skill development, research, innovation and experiential education. The programme schedule is as follows: Biotechnology – August 22–30; Chemistry – October 7–17; Physics Batch 1 – November 11–19; Physics Batch 2 – November 20–28; Mathematics – December 15–24.