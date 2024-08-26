IIT-M to host global conference on quantum science and tech; check details

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is hosting the International Conference on Quantum Communication, Measurement & Computing (QCMC 2024) from 26 to 30 August 2024. This is the 16th edition of the conference and the very first one to be held in India.

The Center For Quantum Information, Communication And Computing (CQuICC), a Centre of Excellence at IIT Madras, is coordinating the event which will be held at the IIT Madras Research Park. The conference is sponsored by IIT Madras, Mphasis F1 Foundation and KLA.

Established in 1990, the QCMC is one of the most prestigious global forums for scientists and engineers in the interdisciplinary field of quantum information science and technology. It brings together experts from across the world to share advancements in quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum cryptography, and quantum sensing.

With the CQuICC, IIT Madras is advancing India’s quantum frontier with cutting-edge research in quantum cryptography, quantum sensing, quantum information theory and quantum networks. The institution also plays a crucial role in India’s National Quantum Mission, contributing to the development of home-grown quantum technologies.

The QCMC 2024 aims to enable collaboration between physicists, computer scientists, and engineers in the quantum field, translate quantum research into practical applications, particularly in secure communication and advanced computing, as well as to foster international partnerships to address global challenges.

The conference will feature discussions ranging from foundational quantum theory to cutting-edge quantum technology applications.

It will also include 18 invited talks from top global experts in quantum science and technologies, including Prof. Andreas Walraff (ETH Zurich), Prof. Mark Wilde (Cornell University), Prof. Urbasi Sinha (Raman Research Institute) and Prof. Karol Zyczkowski (Polish Academy of Sciences).

Special industry-academia sessions, 20 contributed talks and over 100 poster presentations by early-career researchers are also in the line-up.

For more details about QCMC 2024, Visit: https://quantum.iitm.ac.in/qcmc24/