    IIT-M to hold database engineering hackathon

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Nov 2024 8:05 AM IST
    IIT Madras 

    CHENNAI: IIT-M Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the technology innovation hub of IIT-M, on Wednesday invited applications for its ‘Database Engineering Hackathon,’ an initiative to engage top developers and engineers nationwide to solve critical challenges in database technology.

    Participants are invited to demonstrate their expertise in database engineering, competing for top prizes of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh for first, second, and third places, respectively.

    Top-performing teams will have the chance to explore incubation support, receive certifications, and collaborate with the IIT-M Pravartak research community, a hub of industry experts and forward-thinking technology leaders.

    The last date to register is November 24. Interested candidates can register on https://www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/iitm-pravartak/

