IIT-M research student attempts to open emergency door on Chennai-Durgapur IndiGo flight, causes chaos

CHENNAI: A pre-takeoff attempt to open an emergency exit door by an IIT-Madras research student caused significant disruption and delay to an IndiGo Airlines flight at Chennai Airport on Sunday evening.



Flight bound for Durgapur (West Bengal) from Chennai with 164 people onboard (158 passengers and 6 crew members), was preparing for departure.

Passengers were seated, doors were closed, and the aircraft was taxiing for takeoff when the emergency alarm sounded in the cockpit, indicating tampering with an emergency door.

The alarmed pilot immediately instructed cabin crew to investigate.

Crew members identified a passenger seated near the emergency exit, 27-year-old Sarkar from Hyderabad, as the individual who had attempted to operate the door handle.

Airport security personnel were alerted and boarded the stationary aircraft.

During questioning, Sarkar identified himself as a research student at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), Chennai. He stated he was traveling to Durgapur for personal work.

Sarkar claimed he had not intentionally tried to open the door. He asserted it was an accidental press of the emergency release button due to a ‘momentary lapse’ and that he removed his hand before the door could actually deploy.

However, both the pilot and the security officials did not accept this explanation.

Following the incident Sarkar's ticket for the Durgapur flight was cancelled and he was offloaded from the aircraft. His checked baggage was also removed from the plane.

Subsequently, Sarkar was handed over to the Chennai Airport Police by IndiGo security team. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Following the security procedures and removal of the passenger and his luggage, the IndiGo flight finally departed for Durgapur approximately one hour behind schedule, carrying the remaining 157 passengers.