IIT-M prof Ravindra Gettu gets top honour from International Construction Materials Body

CHENNAI: IIT Madras faculty Ravindra Gettu has been awarded RILEM's (International Union of Laboratories and Experts in Construction Materials, Systems and Structures) highest recognition of 'Honorary Member'.

According to IIT-M, Gettu served as its President during 2018-21, being the first and only Asian to do so in its 78-year-long history.

Ravindra Gettu, who is the VS Raju Chair Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, led the technology development and implementation of 'fibre reinforced concrete' (FRC) in India.

"His vision has been to focus on technology implementation in the construction sector by taking new developments from research to practical application for improving quality and sustainability," a release from IIT-M read.

Thanking RILEM for his honour, Ravindra Gettu said, "I have had the wonderful opportunity of leading the world's most significant organization of researchers in construction materials, in a phase of growing global footprint and scope."

RILEM (from the name in French) was founded in June 1947 to promote scientific cooperation in the area of construction materials and structures. It is the only international organization not affiliated with a single country or region but is global.