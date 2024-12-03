IIT-M Pravartak & Cambtech launch skills courses in supply chain & logistics

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is collaborating with Cambtech Training and Placement firm to offer certification programs in Supply Chain and Logistics Sector.

The courses are designed to provide students with a simulated environment (Virtual Office), giving them a real-life simulation of the actual work environment throughout the courses.

An Artificial Intelligence platform will provide the students with a virtual corporate environment for carrying out various financial transactions in real time.

The First Batch of this course will commence on 1st January 2025.

The Last Date to register for this batch is 25th December 2024. Interested candidates can register through the following link - https://digitalskills.iitmpravartak.org.in/courses.php

IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems.

It is funded by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras

The Certified Programmes will be offered in Supply chain management, Chartering Practice, Port and Terminal management and International Liners Trade. A certificate will be issued by Cambtech and the knowledge partner IITM Pravartak on the completion of the course. Cambtech Training and Placement is a premier group in skilling in the engineering industry.

Institutions are encouraged to register their students in bulk. They can contact IITM Pravartak through the following email id - dsa@iitmpravartak.net.