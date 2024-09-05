IIT-M partners with National Defence College to launch one-year leadership and public policy programme

CHENNAI: IIT-M has partnered with the National Defence College (NDC), an apex inter-services training institute in New Delhi, to offer an Executive MBA Programme in ‘Strategic Leadership and Public Policy’.

According to the statement issued by IIT-M, this user-oriented programme will last for one year. It will be for a 48-week duration with lecture-based courses and practical modules, including a thesis.

“It is aimed at the intellectual development and strategic enculturation of selected senior officers of the armed forces of India and friendly foreign countries, along with civilian government services of India (IAS, IPS, IRS, DRDO, etc.), for higher leadership positions,” it noted.

V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, highlighted the importance of this programme, “The next-gen world needs managers with a deep understanding of contemporary technologies. This MBA programme is conceived to address this need.”

Faculty members from IIT-Madras and NDC, as well as subject matter experts, will teach the programme at the National Defence College.

After a rigorous screening process, 120 members drawn from the Indian Armed Forces, Indian Civil Services, Indian Police Services and other organs of the Government would be selected to pursue the MBA.

The course will also include officers from friendly foreign nations.

The service officers eligible for this programme would typically be a Brigadier or an equivalent post, while the civil and diplomatic service officers would be at the level of Director/Joint Secretary to the Government of India.