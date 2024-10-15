IIT-M partners with France University to offer course on biomanufacturing

CHENNAI: IIT Madras on Tuesday informed that it has partnered with the University of Tours, France, to offer a course on 'Sustainable Bio-Manufacturing of high-value Phytochemicals'.

This course is being offered through the 'Global Initiative of Academic Networks' (GIAN) program to promote collaboration with international universities.

The course is in line with the vision of the Government of India's recently-announced 'BioE3' Policy, which aims to promote and facilitate large-scale manufacturing of bio-products for sustainable development with high-performance biomanufacturing, according to IIT-Madras.

The course deals with sustainable biomanufacturing of high-value plant-derived natural products using plant and microbial bio-factories, which can also conserve nature while fulfilling the increasing market demand for phytochemicals for various commercial applications.

"This course is also open for those outside IIT Madras. Researchers, industry professionals, students (BTech, MTech, MSc, PhD) in plant biotechnology/bioprocess Engineering/biotechnology and faculty from recognized institutions can apply. Applicants are expected to have a basic knowledge of plant cell and microbial technology and fermentation," a release from IIT-M read.

"There will be 30 seats available for in-person participation. Registration for the course is open till November 22, 2024. The course will be taught from December 2 to 14, 2024. Further details can be obtained from the link - https://shorturl.at/23b9H, " it noted.

It may be noted that the Government of India approved the 'Global Initiative of Academic Networks' (GIAN) in Higher Education to tap the talent pool of scientists and entrepreneurs, internationally to encourage their engagement with the institutes of Higher Education in India to augment the country's existing academic resources, accelerate the pace of quality reform, and elevate India's scientific and technological capacity to global excellence.