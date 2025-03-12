Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT Bureau|12 March 2025 1:56 PM IST
    IIT-M partners with foreign entities to capitalise hyperloop tech in India
    Mr Sundarajan Rangarajan, TuTr, Mr Gabriele Semino, Neoways Technologies, V Kamakoti & Satya Chakravarthy, IIT-M & Dr Aravind Bharadwaj, TuTr

    CHENNAI: IIT Madras-incubated deep-tech TuTr Hyperloop on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with multiple national and international stakeholders to drive hyperloop technology in India.

    In an Indo-German collaboration, IIT-M, TuTr Hyperloop Private Limited (THPL), Technical University of Munich (TUM), and Neoways Technologies GmbH (NEO) have signed a MoU to drive R&D and deployment of hyperloop technology.

    “This partnership integrates academic research, industrial expertise, and engineering solutions to accelerate the validation and commercialisation of hyperloop systems. The objective is to develop a structured framework for collaborative R&D in hyperloop technology, and also focus on core areas such as propulsion, levitation, structural design, infrastructure and advanced control systems. The partnership will work toward establishing large-scale testing and validation sites, ensuring the technical feasibility and safety of hyperloop transit systems,” a release issued by IIT-M read.

    It also stated that the MoU established a strategic partnership that integrated world-class academic research, industrial expertise and advanced engineering solutions to drive next-generation mobility innovations. “Through this collaboration, the four entities will work together to accelerate technology validation, infrastructure planning, and real-world commercial projects for hyperloop systems,” it noted.

    Professor Satya Chakravarthy, advisor (Hyperloop), IIT-M, said, “This collaboration exemplifies IIT-M’s leadership in pioneering next-gen mobility solutions. By partnering with TuTr Hyperloop, TUM, and Neoways, we’re moving closer to making hyperloop a reality.”

    Aravind Bharadwaj, co-founder and director, TuTr Hyperloop, emphasised, “Strong academia-industry partnerships are crucial to realising affordable and scalable hyperloop solutions. This collaboration will enable us to create a revolutionary mode of transportation from India for the world.”

    Gabriele Semino, MD, Neoways Tech, remarked: “Joining forces with IIT-M and TuTr enables us to accelerate hyperloop’s transition from concept to commercial reality.”

    In addition to the Indo-German collaboration, TuTr has also signed an MoU with Systra, a global leader in transportation engineering, to advance next-generation high-speed transportation technologies in India. The combines TuTr expertise in hyperloop and high-speed transit solutions with Systra’s experience in infrastructure planning, engineering, and implementation.

    “As part of the collaboration, Tutr and Systra will work towards establishing a pilot project to demonstrate hyperloop’s viability in real-world conditions. It will be a testbed for refining and validating the technology, offering insights into how the hyperloop can be integrated into India’s transportation network for both passenger and cargo transit,” added the release.

