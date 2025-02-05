IIT-M partners with CII Institute of Logistics to relaunch SCMPro certification program

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras has partnered with the CII Institute of Logistics to relaunch the highly acclaimed 'Supply Chain Management Professional' (SCMPro) certification program.

This revamped initiative aims to equip professionals with cutting-edge skills and global perspectives, empowering them to thrive in the dynamic and competitive landscape of supply chain management, according to IIT-M.

Professor Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, "By combining CII's industry insights with IIT Madras' academic excellence, this revamped course will empower participants to succeed in global and future-ready supply chain careers."

KV Mahidhar, Executive Director -amp; Head, CII Institute of Logistics, added, "We are confident that this collaboration will not only enhance the program's quality but also provide participants with a competitive edge in the industry."

The SCMPro certification program is specifically designed for working professionals from manufacturing, IT, e-commerce, retail, FMCG, and logistics companies, as well as students from engineering, commerce, science, and business management colleges.

The course is scheduled to commence on April 1, 2025, and interested candidates can register through the official website (https://code.iitm.ac.in/supply-chain-management-professional-certification-scm-pro) until March 31, 2025.