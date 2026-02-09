IIT-M launches online UG programme in aeronautics, space technology

The skill-focused UG programme is designed to equip learners with industry-ready capabilities in aeronautics, space systems and allied sectors, at a time when India is expanding domestic aircraft manufacturing and scaling up its defence and space ambitions.

The programme was launched on campus in the presence of IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, with DK Sunil, CMD, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), joining virtually, along with former IndiGo chairman V Sumantran and other stakeholders.

“Aeronautics and space technology are exponentially growing sectors that require specialised manpower,” Kamakoti said. “This programme is another effort by IIT Madras to democratise opportunities for all to enter these sectors.”

Open to anyone who has passed Class 12 or equivalent, including diploma holders, the programme does not require an IIT-JEE qualification and has no cap on enrolment. Learners can progress at a flexible pace within defined milestones, making it suitable for working professionals, students pursuing parallel degrees and those seeking a primary undergraduate qualification.

Examinations will be conducted on Sundays through a mix of centre-based and online proctored assessments. Placement and internship support will be facilitated through IIT-M’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education, strengthening employability outcomes for learners completing the programme.