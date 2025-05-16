IIT-M joins hands with NLCIL to pioneer carbon capture tech

CHENNAI: In a strategic move towards sustainable energy innovation, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NLC India Limited (NLCIL) to jointly develop advanced carbon capture systems.

According to IIT-M, this collaboration is aimed at significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions from thermal power generation, a crucial step in India's broader decarbonisation agenda.

The MoU was formally signed by V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and senior representatives of NLCIL, in the presence of Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLCIL, and M Venkatachalam, Director (Power), NLCIL.

"The joint initiative will be rolled out in two phases. Phase I will involve laboratory-scale research focused on developing CO₂ capture technologies using ionic liquids, amine-based solvents, and electrochemical techniques. These systems are designed to treat flue gas volumes up to 10 litres per day. The phase has been allocated a budget of Rs 2.06 crore, fully funded by NLCIL, " a release issued by IIT-M said.

"Upon successful demonstration at the lab level, the project will progress to Phase II, which involves pilot-scale deployment at one of NLCIL's thermal power stations. This step is expected to assess the scalability and commercial viability of the technology under real-world conditions, " it noted.

A key highlight of the collaboration is the joint ownership of intellectual property and a framework for robust knowledge exchange.

Site-specific demonstrations will further support practical implementation and customisation.

"The initiative aligns with NLCIL's Vision 2030, which targets the development of 10 GW each of thermal and renewable energy capacity. By leveraging IIT-Madras's research expertise and NLCIL's industrial infrastructure, the partnership represents a significant stride toward cleaner thermal energy and reinforces India's commitment to climate resilience and energy security, " added the release.