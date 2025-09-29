IIT-M invites applications for Executive MBA programme for mid-career professionals

CHENNAI: The Department of Management Studies (DoMS), IIT Madras, has invited applications for its prestigious Executive MBA (EMBA) Programme, designed to empower mid-career professionals with contemporary management insights and leadership skills required to drive modern business organizations.

This two-year, in-person degree programme offers a pragmatic curriculum combining academic rigour with experiential learning. Conducted on alternate weekends, it enables working professionals to balance their career commitments while pursuing higher education. The last date to apply is October 19, 2025 through doms.iitm.ac.in/admission.

The EMBA curriculum features three field-based capstone projects, offering experiential learning opportunities to address real-world business challenges. The programme aims to equip participants with deep functional expertise, cross-domain knowledge, and an integrated global perspective on business leadership.

Applicants must possess a minimum of 60% marks in their Bachelor’s degree and at least three years of work experience. The selection process, scheduled on November 8 and 9, will include a written aptitude test—covering business aptitude, reasoning, quantitative and verbal ability—followed by a personal interview. The programme will commence in January 2026.

Highlighting the unique value proposition, Professor Saji K Mathew, Head, DoMS, said, “The EMBA combines IIT Madras’ technological advantage with a global business outlook. Students also gain international exposure through an immersion programme at IESEG School of Management, Paris.”

S Srinivasan, Programme Coordinator, added, “Through case-based pedagogy and interdisciplinary modules, the EMBA nurtures strategic decision-making and leadership in a simulated business environment.”