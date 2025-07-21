IIT-M incubated start-up Plenome secures Rs 6.5 crore in seed funding to power blockchain-AI solutions

CHENNAI: Plenome Technologies, an IIT Madras-incubated deep-tech startup developing secure data management platforms, has raised Rs 6.5 crore in seed funding from a mix of Indian and international investors.

According to the Institute, the funding round was led by Luxembourg-based Ovington Capital Partners, UAE-based AADI, and veteran investor Manish Gandhi.

An IIT-M release noted, "Plenome builds next-gen Blockchain-AI solutions for sensitive sectors such as healthcare and e-governance. Its flagship healthcare product, BlockTrack OrganEase, which manages organ donation databases, is currently undergoing trial deployment in partnership with a leading transplant authority in South India. The company's BlockVote platform, already used in IIT Madras student elections, offers remote voting capabilities with a pay-per-use model, aimed at large institutions and enterprises."

In healthcare, Plenome's Ashwin software enables multilingual, voice-driven medical data entry, record maintenance, and AI-powered insight generation. Trial runs are underway in the dental sector, with plans to expand to eye care, fertility, and cosmetic treatment, it said, adding, "Founded by Bhatnagar-awardee professor Prabhu Rajagopal of IIT-M, alongside embedded systems expert Vijayaraja Rathinasamy and blockchain specialist Anirudh Varna, Plenome is pioneering patent-protected distributed ledger technologies for secure, scalable digital systems."

"Our mission is to decentralise critical digital infrastructure for real-world impact," said Prof. Rajagopal. IIT Madras Incubation Cell CEO Tamaswati Ghosh lauded Plenome's progress in highly competitive domains.

The company is also building what may become the world's first distributed AI protocol—combining blockchain and artificial intelligence to redefine data security and insight generation.