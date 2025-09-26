IIT-M, Hero MotoCorp sign MoU to advance research and upskilling in future mobility

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and Hero MotoCorp (HMCL), the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in research, education, and employee upskilling, strengthening the industry–academia partnership in emerging mobility solutions.

The agreement was signed in the presence of senior representatives from Hero MotoCorp, including Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director, Acting CEO and CTO, Anuj Dua, Head of Global Product Planning, Jyoti Singh, Deputy CHRO, Ananda Reddy, Divisional Head – Advanced Engineering & Technology, Rajat Kapoor, Section Head – Innovation & Upcoming Mobility, and Manish Singhal, Lead – Academia Partnerships. Representing IIT Madras were V Kamakoti, Director, and Professor Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research).

Kamakoti said the collaboration reflects IIT Madras’ focus on building strong linkages with industry. “It is essential for academia and industry to work together to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This partnership with Hero MotoCorp will support research, industry exposure, and academic programs that advance mobility research and innovation in India,” he said.

Vikram Kasbekar noted that the partnership aligns with the goal of building a self-reliant India. “A strong nation is built when academia and industry collaborate. Through this partnership, we aim to explore future technologies such as multi-energy propulsion, battery materials, and electric mobility, while integrating AI and Generative AI in product development,” he said.

Under the MoU, HMCL will support doctoral scholarships, offer industry projects to IIT Madras students, and enrol employees in customised MTech and PhD programs. IIT Madras will also conduct short-term upskilling courses in electric vehicle development, battery technology, and vehicle dynamics. The partners will explore joint research, technology transfer, and CSR initiatives.