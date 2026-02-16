IIT-M, Finnish Meteorological Institute to launch ‘VAYYU’ climate research hub

The collaboration, formalised through a recently signed MoU, seeks to deploy advanced simulations and state-of-the-art observations to examine how aerosols influence India’s hydro-climate, glacier dynamics in the Himalayas, and air quality across megacities.

IIT-M director V Kamakoti said, “Climate monitoring must be addressed on a global platform.” FMI director general Petteri Taalas noted that the MoU builds on three years of joint research on Himalayan aerosols. “The goal is to address challenges of importance to India and the wider world,” he said.

India’s ambassador to Finland, Hemant H Kotalwar, described VAYYU as a “milestone in science diplomacy”, bridging IIT-M’s modelling strengths with FMI’s climate expertise to address aerosol-driven risks to monsoons and urban health. Finland’s ambassador to India, Kimmo Lähdevirta, said the partnership would foster “innovation in modelling aerosol impacts on monsoons and air quality”, enabling informed policy responses.

VAYYU builds on ongoing projects, including the 10-million-Euro CryoSCOPE initiative in Kargil studying glacier melt and hydro-climatic processes, and the CO-ENHANCIN project that established a Rs 5-crore urban observatory in Chennai equipped with advanced atmospheric instrumentation.

Research coordinator Chandan Sarangi said, “The centre will improve coupled climate–chemistry modelling over India, strengthening estimates of aerosol–climate impacts. The collaboration will also support joint research proposals, supercomputing access, and student and faculty exchanges aligned with national priorities in weather forecasting and air-quality prediction.”