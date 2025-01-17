IIT-M faculty member elected fellow of prestigious AAAI

CHENNAI: In a significant recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to the field of artificial intelligence, B Ravindran, a distinguished faculty member at IIT-Madras, has been elected a Fellow of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), a premier international organisation promoting research and applications in AI.

Professor Ravindran, who heads the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI and the Centre for Responsible AI at IIT-M, has been recognised for his seminal work in reinforcement learning foundations and applications, which has had a profound impact on the field of AI over the past decade.

The AAAI Fellowship is a prestigious honor conferred upon individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of AI, demonstrated unusual distinction in their research and applications, and have a strong record of service to the AI community.

According to AAAI, professor Ravindran's election as an AAAI Fellow is a testament to his outstanding research and academic achievements, which have been widely acknowledged by the international AI community.

“His work has focused on developing novel reinforcement learning algorithms and applying them to real-world problems, including robotics, healthcare, and finance,” the AAAI said.

Expressing his gratitude and humility on being elected an AAAI Fellow, Professor Ravindran said, "I am deeply honored and humbled to be elected as an AAAI Fellow this year, along with an illustrious cohort of researchers from around the world. I am doubly delighted to be receiving this recognition alongside my good friend and fellow researcher, Sriraam Natarajan. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to my nominators, supporters, students, collaborators, and, above all, my family, without whose encouragement and support I would not have been able to achieve this distinction."

Along with Professor Ravindran, 16 other researchers from around the world have been elected as AAAI Fellows for the year 2025.

Another Indian researcher, Sriraam Natarajan of the University of Texas at Dallas, has also been elected as an AAAI Fellow for his contributions to statistical relational AI, healthcare adaptations, and service to the AAAI community.

The AAAI Fellowship is a highly competitive honor, with nominations reviewed by a rigorous selection process involving a committee of distinguished AAAI Fellows.