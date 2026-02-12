IIT-M develops country's first AI-driven vessel traffic services system for Paradip port

PL Haranadh, chairman of Paradip Port, Odisha, told DT Next, “Since the port retained its top position in cargo handling (150 Million Metric Tonnes – MMT), and is expected to increase 300 MMT next year, VTS had to be developed for handling perfect cargo process in future.”

Explaining about the ongoing projects in the port, he claimed that Paradip was also moving towards 100% mechanisation to enhance productivity, reduce turnaround time and strengthen sustainability. “The port is positioning itself as the green hydrogen hub of Eastern India with a MoU worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore signed for green hydrogen and e-methanol projects,” he added. “The port is expected to achieve green port status within the next five months supported by renewable energy initiatives including a 10 MW solar power plant and plantation of over 1 million trees.”