IIT-M Centre For Innovation showcases 60 Tech Innovations built by 1,000 students during Open House 2025

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Centre for Innovation (CFI) students showcased 60 cutting-edge tech innovations built by nearly 1,000 students across 26 teams during CFI Open House 2025 held in the campus today (15th March 2025).

One of India’s largest student-run innovation lab, CFI houses 14 clubs spanning diverse technological domains alongside eight competition teams that actively compete in National and International events.

Conducted annually, CFI Open House features products completely designed and built by students. This event offers a unique platform for the projects to gain visibility and attract further support from the Industry and Alumni.

Open House 2025 witnessed many standout exhibits including:

Ø ‘S.A.M.V.I.D’, an AI-powered humanoid designed to assist visitors at India’s first Constitution Museum at OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana

Ø ‘Supersyringe’, a volume-gated syringe that ensures precise anaesthesia dosage

Ø ‘Drone Swarm’, a coordinated fleet of drones designed for payload lifting and delivery

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR

On the software and AI front, projects like ‘Blink’, an audio-based VR game enhancing accessibility for visually impaired users and ‘AI Rahaman’, a multi-track fusion music generator blending different genres, pushed the boundaries of immersive technology.

‘Axify’, an advanced image processing tool that optimizes file sizes while maintaining quality and ‘QuanCrypt’, a post-quantum cryptography library ensuring future-proof security, showcased innovations in computational efficiency and cybersecurity.

Meanwhile, ‘TradeCraft’, an AI-driven predictive trading platform, allowed users to simulate stock, futures, and options trading in a risk-free environment, making financial markets more accessible.

Team Raftar, the Formula Student EV race car team, clinched first place in ‘Overall Statics’ at Formula Bharat 2025, securing top honours in Engineering Design, Cost and Manufacturing, and Best Battery Pack. Team iGEM earned a Gold Medal at the prestigious International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Competition, reinforcing its excellence in synthetic biology.

Team Avishkar is developing a sub-scale passenger cabin and pioneering booster-cruiser technology for Hyperloop while replacing steel tubes with cost-effective concrete tubes to make infrastructure more scalable. Their test track enables real-world validation of aerodynamics, levitation, propulsion, and safety systems, driving the future of sustainable high-speed transportation in India. These victories mark another milestone in CFI’s legacy of technological innovation and global impact.