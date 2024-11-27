IIT-M and Thales unveil top 6 teams developing eco-friendly technology for CZC 4.0

CHENNAI: IIT Madras, in association with Thales, has announced the top six teams developing eco-friendly technology from the fourth cohort of the Carbon Zero Challenge (CZC 4.0), a nationwide contest to boost innovation in this sector.

“The CZC challenge aims to accelerate ground-breaking solutions to address climate change and foster sustainability. The top six teams will receive start-up seed funding of up to Rs 10 lakh. One other team has also been recognised with a ‘special mention’ for notable achievements,” a release from IIT-M read.

The final 25 teams were shortlisted from the initial list of 500. They embarked on a six-month journey from April to develop sustainable prototypes across various sectors, including energy, materials, agriculture, air, and water.

These teams were invited to IIT Madras to showcase their innovations at the CZC 4.0 grand expo held recently.