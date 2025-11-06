IHCL expands presence in Chennai, signs a Taj

CHENNAI: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a Taj hotel on ECR in Chennai. This is a greenfield development.

Suma Venkatesh, executive vice president – real estate and development, IHCL, said, “Chennai’s hospitality landscape is shaped by its strong corporate base, anchored by the automobile industry and a thriving IT ecosystem. Driven by its cultural richness and infrastructure, the city also benefits from a steady influx of leisure travellers and a growing MICE segment. The signing of this new Taj hotel on ECR is a strategic move to tap into this multi-dimensional demand.”

Spread across 13 acres of pristine beachfront land, the 151-key Taj ECR Chennai will offer direct views of the Bay of Bengal.

MK Rajagopalan, MGM Healthcare, said, “This development will offer a world-class experience to guests in Chennai.”

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 16 hotels in Chennai, including 6 under development.