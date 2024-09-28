Ideology commonality is DMK front’s strength, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Affirming the unity of the DMK-led alliance in the state in the backdrop of reported friction with one of his key allies VCK, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said that no one can break their ideological foundation and victorious formation.

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration attended by all alliance leaders at Kancheepuram, Stalin said, “Some people are hoping that there would be a division in the DMK alliance and it would disintegrate. They engaged in mischief to divide the DMK alliance. Ideological enemies are envious of the unity of the alliance. We have forged an ideological alliance to defeat the fascist forces. No one can create division.”

Stalin referred to the successive victory ever since the INDIA alliance came into being and said, “Ours is not the one that withers away after elections.”

Setting the tone for the CM’s assertion, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan reiterated his commitment to the DMK alliance and proclaimed that his party would be the ‘third barrel’ standing shoulder to shoulder with the DK and DMK to fight ‘Sanathana’ and fascist forces. He described Stalin as an ‘ideological heir.’ “This is not an alliance forged for elections. This alliance is intact because of the able management of Stalin,” said Thiruma. He appealed to CM Stalin to erect a statue of Periyar along with Thalamuthu and Natarajan, who lost lives in anti-Hindi agitation, as was desired by the late Anna.

Echoing the same views, CPI state secretary Mutharasan said that their alliance was not based on constituencies or number of seats, but on ideology. “The combine would continue to win the future elections,” he said.

Joining the chorus, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that they have the duty to remain united till the fascist government at the Centre is dethroned. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that Sanatana and communal forces were vying to destroy the DMK.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai said that the DMK regime must flourish for another quarter century to fight fascist forces. Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani said, “Let us stay together. It is an alliance stitched up not for post and power, but for ideology..”

Stalin voices for state’s powers

The DMK president trained his guns against the BJP-led Centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ policy. “The attempt is to reduce states into union territories,” Stalin said. Stalin said that those who could not conduct the Parliament election in one phase were proposing one election for the whole country.