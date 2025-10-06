ICG, SDAT, TNSA signs new MoU, revives Coast Guard Regatta event

CHENNAI: In a collaborative move to enhance sailing and water sports in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), and the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday at the ICG Regional Headquarters in Chennai.

The MoU outlined a joint commitment to promote sailing, share expertise, and expand access to water sports, particularly among youth and coastal communities.

The agreement included training opportunities for ICG personnel and their families at TNSA facilities, with a route to participate in national and international competitions.

The ICG will also support infrastructure and logistics, including berthing and trained staff for events and training sessions organised by TNSA and SDAT. In addition, the partnership focuses on youth and community development, offering water sports training to underprivileged children and residents of coastal areas.

A key feature of the MoU is the revival of the Coast Guard Regatta, to be conducted under the Yachting Association of India, marking a renewed push for competitive sailing in the region.