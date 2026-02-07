ICG rescues unconscious fisher off Chennai coast

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard evacuated a 45-year-old fisherman who fell unconscious after suffering seizures on a fishing boat off the Chennai coast on February 4.
Following a request for medical evacuation from the State fisheries authorities to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai, at around 5.15 pm, the ICG diverted its patrol vessel, ICGS Rani Gaidinliu, to the location about 45 nautical miles off Chennai.
The patient was provided tele-medical guidance, evacuated at night amid rough sea conditions and given preliminary treatment onboard.
After reaching Chennai around 10.45 pm, he was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.