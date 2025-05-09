IAS officer on walk attacked by couple’s pet dog in Royapettah; suffers injuries

CHENNAI: An IAS officer was injured after she was bitten by a pet dog when she was out on a walk with her husband near her residence in Royapettah on Thursday night. The pet dog belongs to a couple.

Uma Maheshwari, who serves in the Madras Recruitment Board, was on a walk with her husband, Vimal Anand, an advocate, at Balaji Nagar in Royapettah when the incident happened.

Another couple, Suresh and Sreeja were on a walk with their pet dog and the dog went off the leash and attacked the IAS officer, who suffered injuries.

Vimal Anand rescued his wife and moved her to the Government Royapettah Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Subsequently, a complaint was filed at the Royapettah police station. The police have registered a case and are investigating.