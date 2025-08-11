IAF to hold Agniveer recruitment rally for aspirants from states, Union Territories in Southern India

CHENNAI: The Indian Air Force has announced an open recruitment rally for ‘Agniveervayu’ aspirants at the Air Force Station Tambaram. The rally is open to unmarried male and female candidates from southern states and Union Territories.

The selection tests for male candidates will be conducted in batches. The applicants from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will undergo the test on August 27 and 28. Those from Kerala and Karnataka will be considered on August 30 and 31, while candidates from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep will attend the test on September 2 and 3.

Female candidates from all these regions will undergo the test on September 5 and 6.

The applicants must be born between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2008. They should have passed 10+2 or equivalent with at least 50% aggregate marks and 50% in English. Those holding three-year diplomas in engineering in approved fields with the same minimum marks are also eligible for selection.

Candidates must carry essential stationery items and 10 recent passport-size colour photographs, with the candidate’s name and photo date written in capital letters on a black slate. Required documents include originals and four self-attested copies of matriculation certificates, educational qualifications, and domicile proof.

The venue for all candidates is the 8 Airmen Selection Centre at Air Force Station Tambaram, Tambaram East. Eligible candidates can walk in and apply on the spot on the relevant dates.