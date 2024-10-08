IAF Day: Tambaram residents enjoy another air show from their rooftop

CHENNAI: Two days after the spectacular airshow on the Marina, the Indian Air Force conducted yet another show of aerial competence, albeit at a smaller scale, and a parade to mark its 92nd Raising Day, at the Tambaram Air Force Station on Tuesday morning.

The captivating display lasted about an hour, from 10 am to 11 am.

Unlike the record-setting airshow, the general public was not permitted inside the air base to view the event. However, residents from nearby areas such as Madambakkam, Mapedu, Thiruvancheri, Akaram South, Nedunkunram, Alappakkam, Sathanandapuram, the Irumbuliyur lake area, and part of Selaiyur climbed onto their rooftops to enjoy the spectacle.

Depsite the intense heat, people watched the sight of fighter jets and helicopters flying overhead.

They paid their tribute to the Indian Air Force by cheering and waving their hands.

The celebrations concluded with a traditional parade featuring a total of four squadrons comprising 299 Airmen marching in perfect synchronisation.

Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh handed over unit citations to squadrons that displayed exceptional heroism upholding the ethos of IAF. For the year 2024, the Balakot-strikers, Number 1 Squadron—the oldest in the IAF—were honoured for its role during the Balakot air strikes. Additionally, citations were awarded to the 126 Helicopter Unit (Featherweights), 362 TRU (Signal Unit), and the Software Development Institute (SDI).

The theme of this year’s celebration was ‘Potent, Powerful, and Self-reliant’, which was on display during the flypast.

The indigenously built LCH Prachand, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), performed low-level flying for the first time during the AF day parade in Tambaram. LCA Tejas and the ever-reliable Sukhoi-30 displayed the IAF’s prowess, demonstrating that it is well-equipped to tackle any adversary.