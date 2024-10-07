IAF air show: EPS condemns TN govt for poor arrangements, condoles deaths of spectators

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning Chief Minister MK Stalin’s government for failing to provide basic amenities and security to the public, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said the State government’s incompetency left the public suffering under the scorching sun.

“It was shocking to learn that five people who came to the show have died. My condolences to their families,” he said. There was prior communication about the show and the expected crowd.

The State government had made announcements of all necessary arrangements such as transportation and other basic amenities. “However, the show indicated lack of arrangement and inadequate number of police personnel to manage traffic.

This created further inconvenience to the public,” he said Palanisami in his post in ‘X. “This government had even failed to coordinate and make arrangements for such a significant event. It exposes this government’s administrative failure.”