Chennai hit by traffic woes on IAF air show day

CHENNAI: Despite measures taken by the Chennai police ahead of the Indian Air Force’s mega air show, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road faced significant traffic congestion on Sunday as thousands of people headed to Marina Beach to attend the event.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was a common sight on several arterial roads, and even on roads in southern parts of the city, much farther than the event venue.

There was slow-moving traffic in Velachery and surrounding areas, too, said commuters, who even took to social media to share their woes.

The traffic advisory from the City police had recommended using public transport as much as possible. However, due to lesser train services, several commuters who had wished to catch the air show were stranded at MRTS stations today. Even the Chennai Metro Rail followed the 'Sunday pattern', which is typically meant for public holidays with low footfall.

The air show, part of the 92nd Raising Day celebration of the Indian Air Force, saw a grand air display showcasing the aerobic prowess of 72 aircraft including the Rafale.

Naval ships and helicopters had patrolled the Marina coastline while the event was under way.

(With inputs from Bureau)




