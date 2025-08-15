I-Day weekend: Over 3.13 lakh passengers travel in special and regular buses from Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has reported a movement of 3.13 lakh passengers over the extended weekend and Independence Day holiday period from the city, according to State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) Managing Director, R Mohan.

In a statement issued to the press, Mohan said that on August 14, as of midnight and up to 3 am on August 15, all 2,092 scheduled buses were operated along with 1,160 special services, bringing the total to 3,252 buses. These services collectively ferried 1,78,860 passengers.

On August 13, 2,092 regular buses and 436 special services were operated, carrying 1,35,040 passengers.

Between the morning of August 13 and the early hours of August 15, 5,780 buses were deployed, serving 3,13,900 passengers.