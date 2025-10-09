Hydroponic ganja worth Rs 9.5 crore seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized hydroponic ganja worth 9.5 crores in the Chennai airport and arrested three passengers in two seperate incidents on Thursday.

The customs received a tip-off that ganja is being smuggled into the country from Thailand at midnight. Following that, the officers were monitoring the passengers closely and, on suspicion, intercepted a male passenger, native of a north Indian state, who had visited Thailand on a tourist visa. The officers found the passenger was evasive in his replies, and his baggage was taken for examination.

During the search, the officers found he was carrying many packets of chocolates and frozen food items, and upon opening the packets, each of them contained hydroponic ganja. The officers seized 7.5 kgs of ganja worth 7.5 crores.

In another incident, the officers who were monitoring the passengers who arrived from Thailand on another flight intercepted a male passenger on suspicion of smuggling ganja. During the search, the officers found he was carrying 2 kgs of hydroponic ganja worth two crores in his baggage.

Both passengers were arrested, and during questioning, they claimed that they were sent as carriers by a smuggling group and were asked to hand over the ganja to a person who was waiting outside the airport.

Following that, a search was held to nab the receiver, and the officers arrested the man who was waiting in the airport premises. The customs have registered a case and are investigating to nab the others who are linked to the smuggling racket.