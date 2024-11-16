Begin typing your search...

    16 Nov 2024
    Hyderabad-Tirupati flight makes emergency landing at Chennai Airport
    Indigo Airlines flight (File Photo)

    CHENNAI: A Hyderabad-Tirupati flight made an emergency landing at Chennai airport on Saturday after its pilot noticed a technical issue in midair.

    The Indigo Airlines flight to Tirupati departed from Hyderabad with 177 passengers at 11.30 am on Saturday.

    However, when the flight was midair, the pilot noticed a technical snag and alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Tirupati, seeking permission to land the aircraft.

    However, since it wasn’t safe to make an emergency landing in Tirupati, the pilot was directed to Chennai airport.

    The flight landed in Chennai by noon and all the passengers were moved to the waiting hall before an alternative flight was being arranged.

    DTNEXT Bureau

