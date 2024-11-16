Hyderabad-Tirupati flight makes emergency landing at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: A Hyderabad-Tirupati flight made an emergency landing at Chennai airport on Saturday after its pilot noticed a technical issue in midair.

The Indigo Airlines flight to Tirupati departed from Hyderabad with 177 passengers at 11.30 am on Saturday.

However, when the flight was midair, the pilot noticed a technical snag and alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Tirupati, seeking permission to land the aircraft.

However, since it wasn’t safe to make an emergency landing in Tirupati, the pilot was directed to Chennai airport.

The flight landed in Chennai by noon and all the passengers were moved to the waiting hall before an alternative flight was being arranged.