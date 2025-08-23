Hustle to heart: Six artists decode Chennai’s many faces

CHENNAI: Like many others from outside the city, Thalamuthu Alaguraja packed his bags after finishing school in Madurai and moved to Chennai in 2012, full of hope and ambition. On the bus ride, he remembers watching the milestones go by, hoping the next one would say ‘Chennai’. He noticed the ‘7 km’ mark, caught a glimpse of the beach, and saw the busy city signals. Years later, those memories became part of his sculpture titled ‘Madurai to Chennai’, shaped like a travel bag.

Thalamuthu is one of six artists featured in the exhibition ‘Chennai: Reflections on the City’, which brings together works by artists from or connected to the city. The show explores personal experiences of Chennai while addressing broader themes. The other participating artists are Ganesh Selvaraj, G Gurunathan, Portarasan Subban, Prithiviraj Rajendran and Vijayakumar. The group show is part of the Madras month celebrations organised by InKo Centre.

“There’s a famous line ‘Ellarum orrilerunthu bag eduthu Chennaila kelambi varuvanga’ (Everyone packs a bag and sets off from their hometown to come to Chennai) that captures how people arrive here, hoping to make it. I came here when I was 17 for my studies. Chennai has shaped me not just as an artist, but as a person. Around 70 per cent of people in the city have come from elsewhere, so many will relate to the bag. I’ve added details from everyday life here, things that are familiar across the city," says Thalamuthu.

Thalamuthu’s work

He sees Chennai as a symbol of hope for ordinary people. "Everyone truly believes that this city will make their future brighter and more positive."

Portarasan Subban’s ceramic piece features a guava tree that is found across many neighbourhoods in the city. “The guava tree stands for resilience and simplicity, two qualities you find in people here. It’s a small thing, but meaningful. Each area may have a different kind of tree, just like the people who live here," he says.

Chennai holds different meanings for different people. For artist Vijayakumar, Chennai embodies wonder, hope and the spirit of the people of Tamil Nadu. Many landmarks capture the city’s essence, but Vijayakumar’s two ceramic sculptures are his tribute to the city as it is today.

“The Government College of Fine Arts (earlier known as the Madras School of Art) is the oldest art institution in the country. The college has produced many talented artists. As a former student, I wanted to pay tribute to the institution that helped nurture and shape me into who I am today. That work is called ‘Madras Art Movement’,” says Vijayakumar.

Vijayakumar's work

Another ceramic piece on display is called Kathi Kappal, which signifies the Kasimedu fishing port. “Kasimedu has its unique vibe and beauty; the noise, the fishing business, the hustle and bustle, the onlookers, the boats, and the fishermen, etc. It’s a beautiful sight to watch all this from a distance. The region is culturally significant as well,” he adds.

G Gurunathan’s works bring the city’s industrial dimension into the gallery space through evocative art pieces created from discarded metal drums found in the suburb of Padi. Ganesh Selvaraj’s works indirectly evoke the colourful chaos and urban forms the city is known for. Prithiviraj Rajendran’s pieces focus on the human aspect of the city, portraying moments from the lives of its inhabitants.

According to the curator of the show, Vaishnavi Ramanathan, the place we live in is our immediate world and shapes our larger worldview. “The six artists share varied relationships with the city; some grew up here and continue to live in it, while others are currently based elsewhere but maintain a close association with the city. These perspectives are reflected in their artworks and sculptures.” Chennai: Reflections on the City is on view until September 13 at The Gallery, InKo Centre.