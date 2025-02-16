Hunt on for 2 migrant workers for stealing 100 sovereigns from goldsmith unit in Otteri

CHENNAI: The police have launched a search for two guest workers employed at a goldsmith unit in Otteri who allegedly escaped with about 100 sovereigns of gold.

The suspects are natives of Bihar and were employed at a goldsmith unit run by Shamsu Alam of Anna Nagar. The unit has been functioning for over 15 years, according to police.

On Friday evening, the suspects were engaged in polishing the gold jewellery when they sneaked out of the unit, informing co-workers that they were stepping out for a smoke.

However, as they did not return for a while, the other staff informed their employer. On checking the inventory, the employer found about 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing after which Alam lodged a complaint at the Otteri police station.

Police examined the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and found the duo getting into an autorickshaw. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the suspects dismantled their mobile phones and fled to Bengaluru to meet their friends.