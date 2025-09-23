Hundreds of students, faculty attend Dr Agarwals’ two-day national ophthalmology conclave

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital and Eye Research Centre Foundation inaugurated the 18th edition of Kalpavriksha, their flagship national CME programme for postgraduate ophthalmology students.

The two-day academic conclave will feature 30+ leading faculty and over 300 young doctors from across India, with intensive sessions designed as a crash course to build clinical and exam readiness.

Ezhilan Naganathan, MLA, Thousand Lights Assembly constituency, inaugurated the CME, in the presence of Dr Ashvin Agarwal, Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospital, and others.

The CME covers many benefits including understanding of diagnostic procedures, coverage of important exam-related topics, practical exam case presentations, and hands-on training through a wet lab.

Sessions and workshops are conducted by faculty from premier institutions, covering specialties such as glaucoma, retina, neuro-ophthalmology, cornea, etc.