HR&CE department to lift temple in Chennai that has gone four feet below road level

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department initiated two projects, including one to raise a temple in Padi that is currently situated four feet below road level. Minister PK Sekarbabu launched these projects on Sunday.

According to the HR&CE Department, Minister Sekarbabu launched the Rs 3.50-crore project to raise the Arulmigu Kailasanathar temple in Padi, which is currently situated four feet below road level.

The second project that the HR&CE minister inaugurated is also in Padi. The department said in a press note that it would undertake a project to that aims to renovate the Arulmigu Tiruvallishwarar temple in Padi at an estimated cost of Rs 1.40 crore.

The works that have been planned include the construction of a new pond and Kariya Mandapam, and build a new temple car at an estimated cost of Rs 85 lakh.