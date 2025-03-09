Begin typing your search...

    HR&CE department to lift temple in Chennai that has gone four feet below road level

    According to the HR&CE Department, Minister Sekarbabu launched the Rs 3.50-crore project to raise the Arulmigu Kailasanathar temple in Padi, which is currently situated four feet below road level.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 March 2025 9:40 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-09 16:49:37  )
    HR&CE department to lift temple in Chennai that has gone four feet below road level
    X

    Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekarbabu 

    CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department initiated two projects, including one to raise a temple in Padi that is currently situated four feet below road level. Minister PK Sekarbabu launched these projects on Sunday.

    According to the HR&CE Department, Minister Sekarbabu launched the Rs 3.50-crore project to raise the Arulmigu Kailasanathar temple in Padi, which is currently situated four feet below road level.

    The second project that the HR&CE minister inaugurated is also in Padi. The department said in a press note that it would undertake a project to that aims to renovate the Arulmigu Tiruvallishwarar temple in Padi at an estimated cost of Rs 1.40 crore.

    The works that have been planned include the construction of a new pond and Kariya Mandapam, and build a new temple car at an estimated cost of Rs 85 lakh.

    Hindu Religious and Charitable EndowmentsHR&CEMinister SekarbabuHindu Temple
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X