How Chennai’s ‘Menoparty’ is changing the menopause narrative with awareness and empowerment

CHENNAI: Chennai has hosted countless events, but Menoparty was truly one of a kind. A gathering of women — and even some men — came together to turn perimenopause into a conversation worth celebrating. Instead of silence and stigma, the event was filled with expert insights, open conversations, laughter, and empowerment. Because menopause isn’t just about enduring changes — it’s about embracing them, thriving, and confidently owning the journey.

The event was led by gynaecologist Dr. Priya Kalyani, nutritionist Shiny Surendran, dermatologist Dr. Monisha Aravind, and sexual health and fertility counsellor Jayashree Jothiswaran, a team committed to breaking the silence around menopause.

"We openly discuss puberty and pregnancy, but menopause remains a hushed topic. Women often go through this transition alone, without guidance or support. We wanted to change that,” says Dr. Monisha.

She explains how awareness should start early — by age 35 — so women can prepare their bodies for the changes ahead. "With the right approach — strength training, nutrition, and medical support — hot flashes, mood swings, and sleepless nights become manageable. Menopause isn’t something to suffer through; it’s something to navigate with knowledge and confidence."

The one-day event saw 170 participants from different age groups and professions, all eager to learn, share, and connect. "The energy in the room was incredible. Menopause is often viewed negatively, but we turned it into something bold and empowering. Women walked in with questions and left with knowledge, support, and confidence,” Dr. Monisha recalls

With tickets selling out five days before the event, it was clear how much women craved a space to talk freely. "It’s not that women don’t know what menopause is — it’s that they’ve never had the chance to discuss it openly. When they started sharing their experiences, they realised they weren’t alone. Friendships were formed, and a strong sense of community took shape," she adds.

Dr. Monisha believes menopause deserves the same recognition as puberty and pregnancy. "By this stage in life, a woman has built her career, nurtured her family, and shaped her story. That deserves to be celebrated, not ignored."

Sexual health and fertility counsellor Jayashree Jothiswaran points out the stigma and isolation that many women experience before menopause. “We have started prioritising conversations about pregnancy and postpartum care, but menopause remains a taboo subject. This stage of life should be acknowledged, valued, and supported just like any other.”

She highlighted another often-overlooked aspect — sexual health during menopause. "Aging brings changes, but that doesn’t mean women should suffer in silence. There are solutions, but we first need to break the stigma. When women opened up in our session, many felt relieved knowing they weren’t alone."

Participants didn’t just sit through sessions; they danced, shared stories, and engaged in fun challenges. "We wanted this to be more than just a seminar. We wanted women to walk away feeling seen, heard, and empowered. By the end of the day, we weren’t just attendees — we were a community, supporting each other through this journey,” says Jayashree

Dr. Priya Kalyani, Shiny Surendran, Dr. Monisha Aravind and Jayashree Jothiswaran

As the event came to a close, one message stood out loud and clear — menopause is not an end; it’s a new beginning. And together, women can break barriers, raise awareness, and create a world where every woman feels heard, valued, and empowered through all stages of life.