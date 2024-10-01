How a Tamil filmmaker's aspiration transformed young lives of Chennai's Kannagi Nagar

CHENNAI: A regular morning for S Janani (22) of Kannagi Nagar begins with rushing everything. She’s waking up in a hurry, cooking meals for her mother and brother, cleaning up fast too, and rushing to work.

Janani, who works at a popular international food chain in Thoraipakkam, is a BBA graduate who earns Rs 10,000/month as a manager of the outlet.

As the sole breadwinner of the family, Janani has also pursuing a Master’s degree in finance and logistics. Though she has the responsibility of running a family, speaking to DT Next, she says, “Only education will liberate me and ease my responsibilities.”

Classes held for elderly women

Janani is one among the 272 ‘first generation graduates’ who have aspirations for a better life, thanks to the Muthal Thalaimurai Trust (MTT), which was started in 2016 by E Mariswamy, a 46-year-old Tamil film assistant director.

“But it would not have been possible without the help of former State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu,” recalled Marisamy. “Though I’m from Ettayapuram, I’ve been living in Kannagi Nagar for the past 20 years. Having observed various issues in the locality, we found that only education will liberate the people and give them an ability to compete with the outside world. That’s why I started giving them tuitions in 2016.”

As Mari, and some of the youth in Kannagi Nagar, realised the need for better opportunities, they approached Irai Anbu, who was the Chief Secretary at the time. “Due to timely and vital assistance and direction to different departments, including the local police, we were able to conduct classes in the area with police protection, as faced issues from some anti-social elements at the time,” he added.

Gradually with the help of the State government, Mari was able to register Muthal Thalaimurai Trust in 2021 and bring in more students from classes 1-12. “After the registration, and due to the guidance from Irai Anbu, we were able to introduce new initiatives for the children,” Mari stated.

In the last six years since, MTT has been able to enable 272 first generation graduates, and 44 students who have joined college education in the current academic year.

K Nagila, another first generation graduate like Janani, who has also finished her UG, has joined for a post-graduate degree with the assistance of MTT.

Tharun, much like Nagila and Janani, became a graduate with the help of MTT, because of which he continues to work with it. “We’ve built a career and pursued higher education with the help of MTT. So we want to give back to the people of Kannagi Nagar. Hence, more than 10 of us have been conducting free coaching for students. This cycle will go on so that all of us are empowered,” said Tharun. “We continue to carry out educational activities to prevent student dropouts, bad habits, child labour and child marriage.”

Besides this, MTT has also been conducting evening classes for elderly persons. At present 450 students are receiving evening training in 10 centres. “Through evening classes, Vedanayagi, after 25 years, cleared Class 10 this academic year. To help many such women, children and folks of Kannagi Nagar, we’ll continue to work,” smiled Mari.

Teaching middle-aged women to dance for fun, drive to earn a living

Tamil film assistant director Marisamy and his team did not just stop at conducting tuitions for students. With outside help, he has also been conducting classes in arts, sports and skill development – all free of cost for all students since 2018.

“Such extra-curricular events are vital as they keep the children and youth engaged, and prevent them from social evils, including various kinds of addictions,” says Marisamy.

E Marisamy, founder of Muthal Thalaimurai Trust

But, not just children and youth, two middle-aged women are also learning Bharatanatyam class, defying the myths of aging. Mariamal (50) and Vijayalakshmi (42) are busy fulfilling their lifelong dream of learning Bharatanatyam. Though they were fond of the art form and yearned for it, they had no financial means to fulfil their wish.

But, their dream turned into a reality in their 40s only through the Muthal Thalaimurai Trust. Despite their age and physical limitations, they have been tapping their feet to the classical tunes and training hard with the girls, and aspire to perform on stage any day soon.

Mariamal, who works as a house help, is also a tailor. Despite the labour-intensive nature of the job, she never misses Bharatanatyam classes, which are conducted twice a week. “I feel most liberated while performing, wearing salangai. Initially, I was hesitant to be part of the class. But, I overcame it as I realised I will not get this opportunity twice,” smiled Mariamal.

Concurring with her is Vijayalakshmi, who adds, “Besides my love for the art form, dancing helps me be healthy, both mentally and physically. We look forward to the day we can both perform on stage.”

Mari pipes in saying, “After holding tuitions for children in Kannagi Nagar, we noticed that there was a lack of physical and fun activities for youngsters. So, around 2018, I gradually began different classes to keep them mentally and physically motivated.”

Such activities have also kept the kids and youngsters away from the myriad social evils thriving in the community. “Despite all odds, the two women and several kids are fulfilling their dreams. I hope many come forward too,” he avers.

Besides Bharatanatyam, the trust is conducting free classes in yoga, silambam, boxing, karate, drama, acting, and mimicry, and also training for different sports and musical instruments. And, to especially make women in the locality independent, it has also been teaching the women to drive car and auto rickshaw.

Around 40 women have already learnt to drive auto rickshaw, and 20 more are currently in the training. Around 30 women from the community are already registered auto drivers, earning a livelihood.