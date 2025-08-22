How a minor accident on Pallavaram flyover hit 10 int'l flights at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Traffic on the GST Road was thrown into chaos on Friday morning after a private college bus met with an accident on the Pallavaram flyover, blocking the flow of vehicles for more than two and a half hours.

This affected thousands of commuters, including air passengers, who were stuck in the block that extended for more than three km.

The incident happened when a private college bus was going from the city towards Tambaram when a two-wheeler suddenly cut across its path. The bus driver made a sharp turn in an attempt to avoid hitting the bike, but lost control in the process, and the vehicle rammed into the iron barricades placed in the flyover's median.

This brought vehicle movement to a standstill on both sides of the flyover. Vehicles piled up along Pallavaram, Chromepet, and Pammal stretches of GST Road, causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

Several air passengers heading to Chennai International Airport were stuck in traffic and reached the terminals late. This led to the delay of more than 10 flights, including services to Kuala Lumpur, Muscat, and Colombo, for up to 30 minutes.

Traffic police rushed to the spot and immediately diverted vehicles. The Pallavaram flyover was temporarily converted into a one-way to allow traffic from Tambaram towards the airport. Later, the bus was towed away, and the damaged barricades were removed. The situation was brought under control after 10 am, and traffic flow became normal.