Housing scam: Kolathur man cons woman of Rs 2.2 lakh, arrested

CHENNAI: City police have arrested a 32-year-old man for cheating a woman of Rs 2.2 lakhs, by promising her a flat in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenement.

According to the complainant D Devika (40) of Chetpet, she got acquainted with the accused in 2023. The accused had claimed that he had connections with engineers in Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and through these officials, he could get her an allotment in the slum clearance board quarters.

Trusting him, the woman paid an amount of Rs 2.2 lakh in two transactions in 2023. However, the accused did not keep his promise. When the woman demanded the money back, the accused kept on dodging her and then started threatening her after which she filed a complaint at the Chintadripet Police station.

Based on the complaint, Chintadripet personnel conducted investigations and arrested R Vinoth Kumar (32) of Kolathur. The investigation revealed that he had cheated several persons, promising them allotments in TNUHDB and housing board quarters. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.