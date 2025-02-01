House parties take over Chennai’s weekend scene

CHENNAI: On any given weekend, you’ll find more people gathered around a home bar in a friend’s living room than packed inside a high-end club. The city’s party scene has seen a shift — moving away from crowded bars and expensive cocktails to intimate house parties that blend fun, affordability, and personal style. What was once an occasional gathering has now become a full-fledged social trend. Friends are setting up swanky home bars, organising game nights, and turning their terraces and balconies into cosy party spaces. DT Next explores how Chennai’s weekend house parties have evolved into a way of life.

The rise of house parties: Why bars are no longer the first choice

A major reason for this shift is cost. Chennai’s nightlife isn’t exactly wallet-friendly, and regular nights out at bars come with steep pricing and heavy taxation. Lekhamithra, co-founder of Strikr Integrated, explains, “Bars are fine for a special occasion, but they’re not sustainable every weekend. Now, most people are setting up their home bars. I did the same — I enclosed my terrace with toughened glass, added air conditioning, and set up a stylish bar. Now, my place comfortably hosts around 15 people for a fun weekend party.”

For others, the convenience of house parties outweighs the excitement of a club. Pavitra Krishnaswamy, founder of PR firm November Reign, shares, “During COVID, house parties became the norm, and people realised they were more fun. Bars are packed on weekends, and getting good service is tough unless you book a table in advance. That takes extra planning, and not everyone wants to go through that hassle.”

Satha Annamalai, founder of Cube 84, echoes this sentiment. He points out that today’s partygoers prefer more curated, intimate experiences over noisy, crowded bars. “At home, you control everything — the ambience, the music, the food. And with services like Swiggy, ordering in has never been easier. Why spend excessively at a bar when you can recreate the same experience at home, exactly the way you like it?”

And then, there’s the timing issue. Satish Jupiter, Chief Executive of Jupiter Events, notes that Chennai’s strict closing times for bars have played a role in this shift. “Bars shut down by 10.45 or 11 pm, killing the vibe. When you’re just getting into the groove, you’re asked to leave. At a house party, there’s no such restriction."

Comfort, flexibility, and family-friendly vibes

What makes house parties stand out from the bar scene is also the freedom they offer. There’s no pressure to stick to a schedule, wear fancy clothes, or deal with crowded spaces. “It’s the comfort zone — you can take the kids if you need to, no timing restrictions, and you can keep it casual or dress it up as much as you like,” Lekhamithra adds.

Socialising with ease

House parties today aren’t just casual get-togethers — they are well-planned, carefully curated experiences. Lekhamithra shares, “A great house party isn’t just about drinks and music. We’ve started doing mixology sessions where everyone makes their cocktails. We set up punch bowls, board games, and even have karaoke nights.”

Pavitra believes that small details make a difference. “A cosy atmosphere is key. Adding small touches, like charcuterie platters and cute décor, elevates the experience. Friends often pitch in — one handles food, another manages music, and someone else takes charge of drinks. It becomes a shared experience, which makes it all the more fun.”

Annamalai agrees that well-designed spaces enhance the experience. “Even if you have a small house, you can make it party-friendly. Good lighting, multi-purpose furniture, and portable speakers can transform any space. We’ve even started doing movie nights and themed parties — it’s fun, personal, and much more comfortable than a bar.” The activities at house parties are often just as diverse. Annamalai’s favourites include karaoke, trivia, poker, and movie marathons. "There’s no pressure of dress codes or steep bills. The host can personalise everything — from the playlist to the menu — ensuring everyone enjoys the night on their terms,” he adds.

Back to basics: Simple fun

With bars becoming more expensive and the nightlife scene restricted by early closing times, house parties are offering a refreshing alternative. For Satish, house parties bring people back to simpler forms of entertainment. “There’s no formal dress code, no rules about when to show up or leave. You can just sit on the floor, chat, gossip, or play Antakshari or Pictionary. It’s a welcome change from the noise and chaos of a bar," he says.

More importantly, these gatherings are bringing people closer. Unlike bars, where loud music often makes conversations impossible, house parties allow for real connections. Whether it’s a chill game night, a lively dance party, or a themed cocktail evening, Chennai’s house party scene is here to stay and it’s only getting bigger.