House owner's son arrested for stealing from tenant in Choolaimedu

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man who allegedly stole valuables, including gold ornaments and cash from the tenant, who occupied the second floor of his house in Choolaimedu, when the family was away, was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police.

The Vadapalani police investigated the complaint by Ramesh (41), who lived in the second floor of a house on Periyar Paadhai in Choolaimedu.

On September 30, Ramesh had left for his hometown along with his family and returned on Tuesday (October 7) night. As there were no signs on the front door to indicate a forced entry, the family did not suspect anything. However, when they went inside, Ramesh noticed that a pair of golden bangles, a golden earring, and Rs 1,500 in cash were missing from the locker.

He then filed a police complaint, based on which the police collected the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspect after checking. Officials found that the suspect gained entry into Ramesh's house through the window, and after investigations, found that the intruder was the son of the house owner.

On Wednesday, the police arrested the accused, identified as Arun Kumar, and recovered the stolen items from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.