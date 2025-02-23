House of Klothberg: Where sustainable fashion meets conscious dining in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nestled in the serene neighbourhood of Chetpet surrounded by lush greens, House Of Klothberg is a piece of art in itself. The cool ambience and well-thought wall arts stand out and immediately catch the attention.

The reclaimed wood, table mats using leftover fabrics and handcrafted accessories reflect their goal of saving the planet and the creatures that live in it.

Dr Rajiv Raj Jagasia, a Chennai boy, shifted to Netherlands’s Amsterdam to start Klothberg, a clothing brand working towards sustainability.

“We worked on changing the traditional fast fashion industry. Food and fashion ace the list in emitting major pollutants in the environment. House Of Klothberg extends my vision in bringing a solution not only in clothing but also in the food sector. We aim to transition these industries and create a sub conscious impact and change the conventional food-eating habits,” says the founder of the green venture. He came back to India to look after his late father, who was ill.













The new restaurant puts the limelight on veganism and conscious food. “I am proud to see the way Chennai is embracing the vegan movement. In the core of our hearts, nobody wants to harm. It is the traditional eating habits that we are used to for many ages that need to change. We mock meats by using jackfruit and soya as alternatives,” he adds. Rajiv, who is concerned about nature, believes that it is high time to think eco-centrically as we share the planet with animals.

Coming to the fashion options at the House Of Klothberg, they use jutes and upcycled materials to make the products. “We have to create an ecosystem where everyone starts working towards sustainability causes, paving the way for mindful living,” Rajiv shares.

He wishes to create a space for like-minded individuals and form a community. “The new generation is in pursuit to make these conscious decisions and work towards sustainability. It requires a lot of willpower to walk away from the crowd and carve your own path. Their broad-minded thinking will definitely expand the current impact of the mission,” he believes.

At House Of Klothberg, we started with their in-house kombucha. The yuzu avocado bliss was truly blissful with tangy mango puree and tapioca crisps. The chunky taco fiesta with daikon radish, spicy vegan mayo and micro herbs gave the feel of eating meat. The outer crispiness of the rice balls in vegan risotto bites paired well with tomato sauce and herb oil.

The delicacies in the main course make them the real winners. The innovation in the fried plant-based sushi worked with us. The pepperoni pizza was good with a sourdough base. However, a good punch of flavours seem to be missing.

Interestingly, they also serve vegan ice creams and sorbets, which shouldn’t be missed.