House break near Chennai suburb nets 40 sovereigns gold, cash

CHENNAI: In a house break incident that has shocked residents, thieves targeted a house in the Maraimalai Nagar suburb near Chennai, making off with significant valuables despite the presence of a police checkpoint barely 500 meters away.

The incident occurred at the residence of Murugaian (51), a manager at a private company residing in Tirukkachur within the Maraimalai Nagar police limits (under Tambaram City Police Commissionerate). Murugaian and his family had returned to their home on Monday morning after visiting their native Coimbatore.

To their shock, they discovered the house locks broken. Upon entering, they found that burglars had stolen 40 sovereigns (approx. 320 grams) of gold jewellery, silver articles, and Rs. 3 lakh in cash from a cupboard.

Murugaian immediately filed a complaint at the Maraimalai Nagar Police Station. Police swiftly arrived at the scene and are currently examining CCTV footage from the area and conducting a vigorous search for the culprits.

The audacity of the crime has caused particular alarm because it happened so close to an active police vehicle checkpoint, operational throughout the night. The proximity – a mere 500 meters between the robbed house and the checkpoint where police were reportedly on "intense monitoring duty" – has left the public stunned and questioning security in the area.

The Maraimalai Nagar police have launched a full-scale investigation to apprehend the gang responsible for this planned heist.