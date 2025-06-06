Hot weather to continue in Chennai for next two days

CHENNAI: Hot weather will continue to prevail in Tamil Nadu for the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said on Friday, adding that rainfall may occur at isolated places.

In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the RMC said that above-normal temperatures were recorded in several parts of the state. “Due to the prevailing weather conditions, isolated pockets in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are very likely to witness heat and discomfort,” the release said.

Popular weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the social media handle Chennai Rains, said, “While temperatures may be slightly lesser than the past few days it might still be a hot afternoon across most of Tamil Nadu including Chennai and suburbs. Today (June 6) may also see mostly dry weather with convective thunderstorms expected to return gradually from tomorrow.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 99.86°F (37.7°C) on Wednesday, following 101.84°F (38.8°C) on Tuesday - marking the third consecutive day of intense heat in the city. On Thursday, the heat rose further, with 11 districts across the State recording temperatures above 100°F.