Horrifying that cop leaked 10-yr-old’s coerced audio note to save Pocso accused: MHC

CHENNAI: All who had received the audio statement of a ten-year-old survivor in the Anna Nagar Pocso case should be held accountable in the case, said the Madras High Court, and directed the State to file a response regarding the quantum of compensation payable to the survivor.

The investigation officer of the sexual harassment case leaking the audio of the survivor to others who are not connected to the probe is horrifying and it is an offence under the Pocso act, said Justice R Subramanian and Justice G Arul Murugan, while hearing the suo motu proceedings initiated to probe the sexual harassment committed against a ten-year-old girl at Anna Nagar.

Additional public prosecutor E Raj Tilak submitted the status report regarding the investigation. Upon perusal of the status report, Justice R Subramanian observed that all the events that took place appear to be pointing towards the direction to free the sexual offender.

The public prosecutor submitted that the investigation officer threatened the survivor to give a statement that the real accused is innocent and the sexual harassment case is fake to free him from the case and also leaked the audio to project a different narrative.

The audio was leaked to several individuals as a part of a plan for the accused to escape.

After the submission, the bench wondered how the investigation officer leaked the audio of the survivor. It said the individuals who had received the audio must be held accountable.

The public prosecutor sought time to file the final report and get instructions from the State regarding the quantum of the compensation to the survivor. After the request, the bench posted the matter to March 17 for further submissions.

On August 30, last year, the mother of the 10-year-old girl filed a complaint at Anna Nagar all-women police station, stating that her daughter was sexually abused by a person residing near their house.

However, inspector Raji attacked the parents inside the police station in the presence of the accused, who is alleged to be a politically influential person.

It was also submitted that the inspector harassed the child while she was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and also recorded her statement without the presence of her mother.

Hence, the HC took suo motu cognizance and transferred the probe to the CBI. The apex court later intervened and formed SIT to continue the probe.