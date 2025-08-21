‘Hoping for pawsitive & humane solution’

CHENNAI: The streets, once filled with the familiar sight of stray dogs roaming freely, have become a battleground for conflicting ideologies. The recent Supreme Court order directing municipalities in New Delhi to remove stray dogs from public spaces has sparked a heated debate, with animal welfare activists and residents locking horns over the issue. While some hail the order as a necessary measure to ensure public safety, others see it as a cruel solution that ignores the plight of the voiceless.

DT Next speaks with actor Sadaa, who is also an animal activist, and a few residents of Chennai, regarding the ongoing issue and what lies ahead for India’s stray dog population.

‘Impractical and inhumane decision’

Firstly, I would like to clarify that we, who are against the brutal order of SC, are not belittling the pain of the people who were attacked by stray dogs. Like us, even the community animals feel everything, and their connection with humans is deeper. It is the inefficiency of the government and the corporation that has led to the increased number of unsterilised and unvaccinated stray dogs. This is a hasty decision, when there are other alarming issues in New Delhi, like pollution and women's safety are at stake. Why is the spotlight on the stray menace? Is it because the community dogs cannot voice for themselves? Netizens are emphasising that those who speak out for the dogs should take responsibility for them. In my neighbourhood, the community dogs are sterilised by activists and pet lovers, who have voluntarily come forward to make life easy for those voiceless creatures. I wish people could experience the joy of feeding the strays. If the hunger vanishes, the aggressiveness automatically calms down. And, there is no better security system than these dogs, who just reciprocate energies. I believe people should be more empathetic while sharing their opinions, and we have to be kind to everyone. One more thing we should understand is that the moment these community dogs are relocated, the territory will be free for dogs from the outskirts to enter the city. So, this initiative is highly impractical and inhumane.

Sadaa, actor-animal rights activist

Sadaa

========================================================================

‘India must take inspiration from Singapore’s stray management models’

Personally, I am not for or against the said court order because either stance without understanding both sides of the coin seems meaningless. Stray dogs, often unvaccinated and aggressive due to neglect, can pose a threat to communities by spreading diseases like rabies or intimidating pedestrians and motorists. However, while these issues are real, the solution cannot come at the cost of cruelty or disregard for animal welfare. Across India, there are countless cases of horrific abuse against stray dogs — from being beaten and burned to being dragged behind vehicles. This court order appears to be a top-down decision that does not reflect the ground realities or offer a sustainable, humane approach. Countries like Singapore have faced similar challenges in the past and resolved them through long-term strategies, including the Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) programme, which led to the sterilisation of 80 per cent of their stray population in five years. India must take inspiration from such models. Involving grassroots organisations, NGOs, and state welfare bodies like the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board is essential.

Rithika M, student

=========================================================

‘A much-needed step to restore peace and safety’

I fully support the recent Supreme Court order regarding stray dogs. Stray dogs have become a constant menace in Mogappair, posing serious risks to children, the elderly, and even domestic pets. Their aggressive behaviour has led to accidents—some with life-altering consequences—and their loud barking at all hours disrupts daily life, especially for senior citizens who struggle to get proper rest. Many residents, including myself, feel unsafe walking or driving, and even simple activities like taking our pets out have become stressful. Despite repeated complaints to the local authorities, no meaningful action has been taken. This court order is a much-needed step to restore peace and safety in our neighbourhoods. Relocating stray dogs to appropriate shelters or facilities would ensure that both residents and the animals are safe, and that communities can go back to living without constant fear or disturbance.

Srikala D, retired corporate executive

=========================================================

‘Co-existence is the key’

Though the order redirects the municipality to rescue dogs and give them shelter in the dog pound, what is there are no spaces and facilities to take care of such a huge population. Then the next step would be to kill the innocent souls. That is not how we co-exist. The only issue that has led to this menace is its population. This is leading to accidents. I have even faced a similar situation in the past. But that doesn’t give us the authority to remove a certain species from its habitat. The only scientific and practical solution the government can initiate is to sterilise the community animals to control the population.

Sathish, process lead





Sathish

========================================================

‘Collective effort matters’

There is a stray dog menace everywhere in the country, especially in areas where they get extremely territorial. I was living in a place where there were too many stray dogs that used to bark all night long, defecate everywhere, and they kept on procreating. But the solution is not to capture them and keep them in these pounds. This is something that can be applied on paper, but we don't have enough resources or space. Moreover, the dogs need to be properly taken care of. In pounds, if one dog catches an infection, it will easily spread to others. A practical step which the government can and should take is to sterilise and vaccinate these animals. Most importantly, mark the ones that are vaccinated. This would be possible by ward-wise analysis. Then, they should also take strict actions against people who intentionally hurt community animals. Apart from these, a collective effort gives a permanent solution. Adoption drives for these street dogs that are sterilised and vaccinated can be set up, and awareness about feeding them is also crucial.

Sowmya Raju, freelance writer