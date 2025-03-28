Honouring a tradition that binds generations: Pickle making on ECR at Hibiscus Cafe

CHENNAI: With summer here, many of you might be planning to make pickles using seasonal ingredients and personal recipes. Over the years, the art of pickling has evolved, but its essence remains deeply rooted in tradition. This Sunday, March 30, Hibiscus Cafe on ECR will host The Sacred Art of Pickle Making, an event that explores the flavours, techniques, and cultural significance of pickling.

Kayalvizhi, founder of Hibiscus Cafe, shares, “Summers once meant grandmothers in most households beginning the cherished ritual of pickle-making, preserving flavours to last throughout the year. Today, pickling is becoming a lost art. Many don’t know what truly goes into a pickle. Even if they don’t make it, we wanted to create a space for conversations around it. That’s how this event came to be — bringing together food lovers, home cooks, and anyone who cherishes culinary traditions. This isn’t just an event — it’s an experience."

The event will feature A Trail of Pickles, a curated tasting table showcasing India’s most iconic pickles from various regions, along with global pickling traditions like Korean kimchi, Middle Eastern amba, and German sauerkraut. “A special hands-on session, Can We Pickle That?, will challenge participants to experiment with unconventional ingredients. There will also be a showcase on preservation techniques from around the world and a pottery session where attendees can learn to make traditional pickle jars.” The event begins at 10 am on March 30. To register, contact 9342687070.