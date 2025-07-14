Honest auto driver returns passenger's gold, silk sarees worth lakhs in Chennai 

CHENNAI: An auto-rickshaw driver in Chennai returned valuables, including gold jewellery and silk sarees, worth several lakhs of rupees belonging to a passenger, facilitated by the Tondiarpet Police.

The incident began on Sunday morning around 11 am. Saravanan (40), an Ola driver residing in Old Washermenpet, picked up passenger Pazhani Selvi (43) and her 11-year-old daughter, Thrushalini, from Kappal Pallu Street, Old Washermenpet, and dropped them off in Purasawalkam.

Pazhani Selvi left behind a bag containing high-value items placed behind her seat in Saravanan's auto (TN 03 AC 7837). The bag contained two silk sarees, a three-sovereign gold necklace, and a five-sovereign gold chain.

Around 2 pm Pazhani Selvi realized her mistake and immediately contacted Saravanan. The driver confirmed he had found the bag and had kept it safely.

Saravanan arrived at the Tondiarpet Police station around 8 pm. Police officials contacted Pazhani Selvi and asked her to come to the station.

In the presence of the Police Inspector, Saravanan formally handed over the bag containing the two silk sarees and all eight sovereigns of gold jewellery to the relieved passenger. The belongings were verified and returned intact.