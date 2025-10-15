Holiday rush: Traffic diversions in Chennai from Oct 17; check routes here

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Police has announced traffic diversions to ease congestion at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, during the upcoming public holidays. The changes will be in effect on October 17, 18, 21, and 22.

Departure routes (October 17 and 18):

•⁠ ⁠Vehicles from Chennai and Avadi will be diverted from Poonamallee via Sriperumbudur, Tiruvannamalai, and Thirukovilur, joining GST Road for onward travel.

•⁠ ⁠Vehicles from Maduravoyal and Tambaram heading towards GST Road will be routed through Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Thirukovilur.

•⁠ ⁠Vehicles from Kancheepuram to Walajapet via Otteri will take a diversion from Oragadam Junction via Sriperumbudur, Tiruvannamalai, and Thirukovilur to reach GST Road.

Arrival routes (October 21 and 22):

•⁠ ⁠Vehicles from Chengalpattu will be diverted through Walajapet, Kancheepuram, and Sriperumbudur via the Bengaluru Highway to reach Chennai.

•⁠ ⁠Vehicles from Singaperumal Koil will take Oragadam and Sriperumbudur via the Bengaluru Highway to enter the city.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has announced special trains from Chennai and additional suburban services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu to manage the expected rise in passenger numbers. Extra local trains will operate at frequent intervals during the holidays. Commuters have been advised to plan trips early and stay updated on real-time traffic advisories.